Smith+Nephew to expand Real Intelligence digital ecosystem and CORI™ Surgical System with total hip arthroplasty

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces significant enhancements to its Real Intelligence digital ecosystem and surgical robotics programs at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2021 Annual Meeting in San Diego. These include an exclusive preview of RI.HIP NAVIGATION software on the CORI Surgical System and the commercial availability of RI.INSIGHTS - a global data management platform designed to advance the standard of care for robotics-assisted joint replacement procedures.

Visitors to AAOS will be among the first to experience RI.HIP NAVIGATION, a software release that expands the capabilities of Smith+Nephew's robotics platform, the CORI Surgical System, to include total hip arthroplasty (THA). The addition of this software to CORI, which is pending FDA clearance, will allow hospitals, outpatient departments, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) to perform robotic-assisted knee surgery and computer-guided (navigated) hip surgery using one platform.

Earlier this year, a new study concluded that computer-guided technology for total hip arthroplasty – such as Smith+Nephew's RI.HIP NAVIGATION – significantly reduces the risk of revision compared to conventional surgery and increases patient satisfaction when using Smith+Nephew implants. 1 Presented at the 2021 World Arthroplasty Congress (WAC), the results demonstrated:

Significantly lower revision rate at 10 years with computer-guided (1.06%) vs. conventional THA (3.88%; p=0.005)

55% lower risk of revision at 10 years with computer-guided vs. conventional THA (p=0.038)

Patient satisfaction was significantly higher in the computer-guided group compared to conventional THA (p=0.003)

Introduced last year on a limited basis, RI.INSIGHTS is the first platform designed to enable orthopaedic surgeons to benchmark robotic surgical experiences with global users to optimize surgical planning and improve patient reported outcome measures (PROMs). RI.INSIGHTS collects anonymized intra-op data and then presents surgeon case data via a secure data portal, which can be reviewed with independent post-op patient outcomes, allowing surgeons to gain and readily apply insights from their robotics-assisted surgical procedures.



"The Real Intelligence ecosystem is a game-changer for Smith+Nephew. The orthopaedic space is becoming a technology space, and this comprehensive suite of pre, intra and post-operative solutions all designed to work together is truly remarkable," said Dr. Jimmy Chow, of the Orthopaedic Institute of the West. "As a surgeon, I get a personalized experience that gives me the confidence and assurance I'm performing the most precise and efficient procedure for my patient. What more can you ask for?"

Smith+Nephew is also developing a new tensioning device for robotic-assisted surgery that captures ligament tension to balance the knee during TKA procedures. The device will be on display during the AAOS tradeshow.

The CORI Surgical System is among the smallest * , most portable † , and affordable 2 robotic systems on the market today. Unlike other robotic systems, the CORI system reduces time † , costs and radiation exposure 3 associated with preoperative CT imaging, using instead image-free smart mapping to build patient-specific 3D models of the anatomy in surgery.

"We are proud to invest in emerging technologies such as handheld robotics, which support surgeons in their quest to deliver repeatable and efficient †4 high quality outcomes," said Skip Kiil, Smith+Nephew President of Global Orthopaedics. "Our continued introduction of new technology and the expansion of our robotics team is a major statement of our intention to be at the forefront of this fast-moving area of surgical innovation."

Join us at booth #1735 to experience our Real Intelligence digital ecosystem and smarter ** , more efficient †4 handheld robotics with the CORI System.

