Comscore Signs New Agreement with Cornerstone Media Group for Local TV Measurement

CMG looks to expand and establish its new local/spot buying business using Comscore's local TV ratings currency exclusively.

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that it has signed a new agreement with Cornerstone Media Group (CMG), a DRTV industry leader, for local television measurement. Under the terms of the agreement, CMG will be expanding its offering to the local market space and will exclusively use Comscore's local TV ratings currency data across all 210 local media markets.

CMG has been helping broadcast stations, cable systems, satellite providers, and networks in the U.S. and Canada increase their spot and long-form advertising revenues since 1995. With three curated business lines – Performance, Managed Media, and Spot Buying – CMG helps its advertising partners generate high quality orders and leads while serving its media partners to unlock greater revenue and reduce workload and costs.

"Cornerstone Media Group has always prided itself on our smart placement of spots and infomercials, which leads to quality inquiries and optimized conversions," said Don Epstein, Managing Director, Cornerstone Media Group. "We understand the need to be sensitive to the changes in the marketplace affecting both advertisers and media outlets. The truth is that the video advertising business has evolved from measuring eyeballs to measuring results, which is what direct response television is all about. By adding Comscore's local TV ratings information, we will now be able to deliver better service to our advertising and agency partners to place their advertisements with our local media partners."

"We are excited to begin working with the Cornerstone Media Group team, and we are looking forward to helping them grow their local broadcast and advertising lines of business," said Julia Johnston, Senior Vice President, Independent Agencies, Comscore. "Comscore's passive and stable approach to television audience measurement means that advertisers are receiving audience information they can rely on. With so much scrutiny on media measurement's accuracy and reliability, and with advertising spend being closely watched for measurable return on investment, it's never been more important to use a trusted provider of audience information.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com .

About Cornerstone Media Group

Cornerstone Media Group has been helping broadcast stations, cable systems, satellite providers, and networks increase their spot and long-form advertising revenues since 1995. Our goal is to drive greater revenue and reduce workload and costs for our media partners and drive transactions for our advertising partners through our three business divisions: Performance – providing media with the best DRTV spots and long form shows to increase AURs; Managed Media – utilizing our CMG server equipment and proprietary software to provide long form direct response programming to media while managing the entire process; Spot Buying – utilizing customized analytical software to provide spots to media using our smart targeting and data driven techniques to drive results for our advertiser, agency, and media partners. www.cornerstonemediagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-signs-new-agreement-with-cornerstone-media-group-for-local-tv-measurement-301366932.html

SOURCE Comscore