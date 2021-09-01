Dana Launches e-Axle Production for Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation Zero-Emission Electric Delivery Vehicle

PR Newswire

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it will begin production of its eS9000r e-Axle – the first in a line of Spicer Electrified™ Zero-6 e-Axles – to support the market launch of the Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) all-electric MT50e medium-duty last-mile delivery vehicle.

Designed with a custom Spicer® S130 rear drive axle, the propulsion system for the MT50e application is engineered as a fully integrated e-Axle, including a gearbox and motor, providing up to 240 kW of power to support the vehicle's driving range of up to 170 miles.

"Delivery fleets are adopting electrified vehicles today, and Dana is supporting platforms such as the FCCC MT50e, with optimal e-Powertrain solutions," said Ryan Laskey, senior vice president of Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems for Dana. "As more and more vehicle manufacturers rely on Dana innovations for their electrified vehicle architectures, we continue to evaluate each application to provide the ideal electrodynamic system for the given vehicle, duty cycle, and customer requirements."

The Zero-6 e-Axles efficiently integrate into the all-electric FCCC MT50e chassis, streamlining the e-Propulsion system that is designed with full-charge capability in about three hours using DC fast charging. Also included in the design of the e-Axle is Dana's patented, electronically controlled parking pawl system.

The FCCC MT50e with Zero-6 e-Axle is on display in the Daimler Trucks North America booth, 747, at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, Calif., Aug. 31 – Sept. 2, 2021. See the comprehensive portfolio of Spicer Electrified solutions in Dana's booth, 1946.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

About Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC)

Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) is a leading manufacturer of gas, diesel and alternative-fuel chassis for the medium-duty pick-up and delivery markets. FCCC supports its industry-leading chassis with a comprehensive suite of services, including 24/7 factory direct support, a nationwide service network with more than 400 dealers in the U.S. and Canada, and an official customer-support mobile app. FCCC also manufactures chassis for the motor home, school bus and shuttle bus markets. Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, a Daimler company. For more information, visit fccccommercial.com or call 1-800-FTL-HELP.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-launches-e-axle-production-for-freightliner-custom-chassis-corporation-zero-emission-electric-delivery-vehicle-301366935.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated