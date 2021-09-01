Logo
DocGo Wins $15M Contract from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz, Inc., d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), has been awarded a $15 million contract by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to increase mobile healthcare accessibility for high-risk populations in a variety of settings across the state.

DocGo_Logo.jpg

"We are grateful for this opportunity to work with the people of Michigan," said Anthony Capone, president of DocGo. "Our goal is always to facilitate accessible, affordable, and efficient patient-centered care. The experience we've gained from our extensive programs and partnerships has equipped us well to serve Michiganders."

DocGo will deploy statewide during its two-year contract, facilitating Mobile Health services for homebound patients, seasonal agricultural workers, transient communities, and other vulnerable populations. Additionally, DocGo will set up community-based mobile clinics and vaccinate at shelters.

DocGo Mobile Health is accelerating the future of mobile healthcare, bringing a robust offering of services such as checkups, wound care, vaccinations, rapid blood work, and more to homebound patients and underserved communities. In 2021, the company has launched Mobile Health services in Arizona and Washington State, grown its workforce of healthcare providers to over 2,300, and plans to hire additional staff to meet growing demand for its services.

About DocGo:
DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo and Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN) previously announced their definitive business combination agreement and recently filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements that, within the meaning of the federal securities laws including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "goal" and variations of these words and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurances that our expectations will be attained. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=NY86691&sd=2021-09-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docgo-wins-15m-contract-from-the-michigan-department-of-health--human-services-301363043.html

SOURCE DocGo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY86691&Transmission_Id=202109010715PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY86691&DateId=20210901
