Bird to Participate in Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird Rides, Inc. ("Bird" or the "Company"), a leader in shared environmentally-friendly electric transportation, today announced the Company's participation in Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference.

Travis VanderZanden, Founder & Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.bird.co/investor. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the discussion.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 300 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there. On May 12, 2021, Bird announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Switchback II Corporation (NYSE: SWBK).

About Switchback II Corporation

Switchback II Corporation ("Switchback II") was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Switchback II focused its search for a target business in the broad energy transition or sustainability arena targeting industries that require innovative solutions to decarbonize in order to meet critical emission reduction objectives.

Investor Contact

Caitlin Churchill

[email protected]

Media Contact

Matthew Lindberg

[email protected]

