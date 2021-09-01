Viasat to Host Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 2, 2021

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today it will host its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. This meeting will take place virtually and can be attended by webcast only.

The 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will begin with a short formal agenda related to proxy ballot measures, followed by Viasat's Executive Chairman, Mark Dankberg, delivering a presentation on Viasat's business and corporate strategy.

Investors interested in attending Viasat's live, virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders must visit: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VSAT2021 15-minutes prior to the start of the meeting, and use their access control number to log-in. Other interested parties may also join the meeting without a control number, but only stockholders of record will be able to vote and ask questions online during the meeting.

Interested parties may access a replay of Mr. Dankberg's presentation from the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which will be made available under the Events & Presentations section of the Viasat Investor Relations website. The webcast will be archived following the meeting.

