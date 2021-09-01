SoCalGas Takes Step to Decarbonize Fleet Through Partnership with Hyzon Motors

- Nation's largest natural gas distribution utility plans to deploy Hyzon zero-emission utility truck next year

- Partnership rooted on SoCalGas' commitment to achieve a 100% zero emissions fleet by 2035

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas), the nation's largest gas distribution utility, and Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HZYN), a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, announced today their plans to partner on a hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric utility truck. The partnership supports SoCalGas' NetZero 2045 climate commitment, which includes replacing its over-the-road fleet with electric and fuel cell electric vehicles, achieving a 100% zero emissions fleet by 2035. The companies released this announcement at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo, currently taking place in Long Beach, Calif.

As part of the partnership, Hyzon will deliver a Class 3 commercial service body utility truck to SoCalGas by 2022. The truck is expected to reach a maximum power of 200 kilowatts, with a range of 300 miles and will be built on the existing chassis OEM used by SoCalGas, minimizing the updates needed for operations, servicing and training.

"By partnering with Hyzon Motors on this initial hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric utility truck, SoCalGas is showing their commitment to decarbonize their over-the-road fleet. These efforts will go a long way in helping California meet its climate goals," said Senator Bob Archuleta.

Sandra Hrna, vice president of supply chain and operations support at SoCalGas said, "Our partnership with Hyzon Motors on this initial fuel cell electric truck represents an additional potential solution to help us accelerate our transition to a zero emissions fleet by 2035. The transportation sector accounts for the largest percentage of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in California. The men and women of SoCalGas drive approximately 32 million miles each year in company vehicles and we believe it is our responsibility and focus to decarbonize our over-the-road fleet."

In April, SoCalGas also announced plans to convert 200 Ford F-250 service pick-up trucks to run on renewable natural gas (RNG) – a renewable form of energy produced from a variety of organic waste streams that will allow SoCalGas to start reducing its carbon footprint while alternatives are developed. With the addition of these trucks, nearly 40 percent of SoCalGas' fleet will be operating on clean fuels.

Known for its heavy-duty Class 8 vehicles and industry-leading fuel cell power, the partnership with SoCalGas also marks Hyzon's entrance into the light truck vehicle class sector. Hyzon is uniquely suited to build vehicles for these commercial applications because of its experience producing hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles used by companies in rugged environments, such as the Australian Outback.

"The fuel cell does not care what it is powering," said Hyzon CEO Craig Knight. "Since Hyzon's fuel cell can power up to 154-ton trucks, we can adapt it to support the performance needs of SoCalGas' fleet."

"Developing fuel cell-powered utility trucks for commercial applications is a natural expansion of Hyzon Motors' product offering," Knight said. "Most of our customers utilize a range of vehicles in their operations. Providing this crucial operations support vehicle to existing customers will streamline fleet transition and procurement and accelerate the shift to a zero-emissions future."

Hydrogen, which is converted to electricity through a fuel cell with no tailpipe emissions, powers the vehicle through fuel cells that are compact, powerful and uniquely suited for long haul and high utilization back-to-base transport. Hydrogen fuel tanks can be refilled as fast as diesel tanks, a distinct advantage over batteries that typically take at least twice as long to recharge.

About Hyzon Motors Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations also in Chicago and Detroit, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is a hydrogen mobility company with a focus on hydrogen in the commercial vehicle market. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world. The company is contributing to the escalating adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook .

