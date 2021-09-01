Five Community Banks Partner with Jack Henry to Add Open Integration, Efficiencies

PR Newswire

MONETT, Mo., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its Jack Henry Banking® division announced today that five community banks recently selected the Core Director® core system in the first half of CY21 and are deploying it in Jack Henry's private cloud environment. The decisions were made based on Jack Henry's open architecture, comprehensive functionality, and added efficiencies; modern digital tools were also drivers, enabling automation and personal service at the moment of need.

The First National Bank of Peterstown, based in Peterstown, W.Va., has been serving its local community for more than 100 years. The bank's previous core was disjointed and didn't communicate well with other systems, creating inefficiencies and a cumbersome back-office experience. With Jack Henry's core, the bank is gaining a tightly integrated platform that reduces the need for duplicate data entry, saving time while improving accuracy. The First National Bank of Peterstown will also launch the Banno Digital Platform™ to provide customers with a more intuitive, personal digital experience. The platform is built on open architecture, allowing the bank to more easily innovate and partner with providers of choice to meet rapidly changing market demands with increased efficiency and speed.

Jeremy Brown, president of The First National Bank of Peterstown, explained, "The past year and a half has demonstrated that investing in digital is an investment in the future, which is a key reason we chose Jack Henry. We are gaining a technology partner that offers increased efficiencies and allows us to deliver faster, fully comprehensive services to our customers, wherever and whenever they choose to bank. The Jack Henry team has given us great confidence in this partnership by going above and beyond to make our conversion successful."

La.-based First National Bank of Jeanerette was faced with similar technology challenges; it was operating with siloed systems that didn't effectively work with one another. The bank is implementing Jack Henry technology across the enterprise, including the core platform with digital banking and loan solutions, to streamline processes and maximize automation. The bank expects to create new efficiencies that allow them to focus on community and customer needs while reducing turnaround time for customer service and requests.

Damon Migues, president and CEO of First National Bank of Jeanerette, said, "We are going all-in with Jack Henry to increase efficiencies and enhance experiences enterprise-wide. We look forward to replacing tedious manual processes and systems in favor of more sophisticated technology that will allow us to save time and provide members with faster, more seamless service."

Stacey Zengel, senior vice president of Jack Henry & Associates and president of Jack Henry Banking, said, "The community bank advantage has never been in greater demand; consumers and businesses are looking to their local, trusted institutions to help them plan their financial futures as the world stabilizes. By investing in open architecture and enterprise-wide automation that helps optimize processes, these five institutions are positioning themselves competitively against the largest banks in the country while still providing the local, personal service and support their customers need. We are proud to partner with these five institutions as they perpetuate the community bank difference."

