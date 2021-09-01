Orbit Reveals New Brand

PR Newswire

NETANYA, Israel, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of maritime and airborne SATCOM terminals, tracking ground station solutions, and mission-critical airborne audio management systems announced today the launch of their new brand, logo and website.

"We are more than proud to share our new brand and website, emphasizing the innovation, reliability, and experience of a 71-year-young company growing in today's digital world," said Daniel Eshchar, CEO of Orbit "We are taking all our experience and history to the future with disruptive innovative communication solutions, technologies and products for both the Commercial and Government sectors. Our new brand now puts our Customers at the front and it shows how important they are for us. With our new brand we can innovate with connectivity in motion for all Orbit business lines."

About ORBIT:

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of airborne communications and satellite-tracking maritime and ground-station solutions, is helping to expand and redefine how we connect. You'll find Orbit systems on airliners and jet fighters, cruise ships and navy vessels, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major air forces and navies, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

Orbit is a public company traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the control of the FIMI Investment Fund. The company's operations are spread globally, with production, marketing, sales and customer service, including a presence in the US, Europe and the Far East.

