AcuityAds to Participate in the 5th Annual Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (NASDAQ: ATY) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), the leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a single platform, today announced that Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and CEO, will be hosting one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, September 14th at the 5th Annual Lake Street Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference.

The Lake Street BIG5 Conference, to be held September 14th – 15th, will provide investors the opportunity to meet with executive management from over 100 dynamic, small-cap companies across multiple sectors.

To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with AcuityAds, contact your representative at Lake Street Capital Markets.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin brings unique programmatic capabilities to close the gap between advertising planning and execution. The Company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above-benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

favicon.png?sn=TO92356&sd=2021-09-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acuityads-to-participate-in-the-5th-annual-lake-street-best-ideas-growth-conference-301366955.html

SOURCE AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO92356&Transmission_Id=202109010830PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO92356&DateId=20210901
