PlantX Announces Launch of Its Redesigned Canadian Website on Shopify Platform

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned Canadian website www.PlantX.ca, powered by Shopify. The new website offers a refreshed and modern design, simplified navigation and upgraded search tools and functionality to improve overall user experience and brand impact.

The Company's redesigned Canadian website was developed to better represent the Company's brand strategy, promote community engagement, improve customer satisfaction and increase business reach. To help maximize the impact of its new platform, PlantX has engaged UI/UX specialists to augment its website's performance through increased navigational speed and optimized conversion rates. The Company aims to launch a redesigned United States website on the Shopify platform later this year.

"Our investments in the PlantX e-commerce websites will help increase our business effectiveness," said PlantX Chief Executive Officer, Lorne Rapkin. "This can allow PlantX to primarily focus its efforts on curating the best plant-based products and educational resources for its customers."

"The decision to transition to Shopify as the main e-commerce platform to host the PlantX online presence is a strategic move that complements the Company's mission and expansion plans," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "By leveraging the Shopify embedded features, PlantX will be able to replicate its current Canadian model and launch additional websites in other countries."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/ .

To visit the Company's YouTube channel, click here.

Forward Looking-Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the current and future product offerings of PlantX, the launch and features of future PlantX websites and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

