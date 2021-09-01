RCI Announces 23rd Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share for the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ending September 30, 2021.

The 4Q21 dividend is payable September 27, 2021, to holders of record September 13, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of September 10, 2021.

This marks RCI's 23rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

