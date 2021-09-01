Elephas Investment Management Ltd Buys 111 Inc, Plug Power Inc, BlackBerry, Sells Tesla Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp

New Purchases: YI, PLUG, BB, FSR, MGA, DAO, TAL, VLDR, ADN, IRBT, FAS, YALA, EM, CAN, SY, ZH, WIMI, BLDP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 111 Inc, Plug Power Inc, BlackBerry, Fisker Inc, Magna International Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elephas Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Elephas Investment Management Ltd owns 21 stocks with a total value of $366 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 703,503 shares, 39.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.98% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 167,800 shares, 31.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.73% Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) - 565,224 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.39% 111 Inc (YI) - 1,442,014 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. New Position Plug Power Inc (PLUG) - 361,600 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. New Position

Elephas Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in 111 Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.28 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $10.59. The stock is now traded at around $6.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 1,442,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 361,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 635,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 251,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 43,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Youdao Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 168,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 42.73%. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $735.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -19.42%. Elephas Investment Management Ltd still held 167,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp by 22.39%. The sale prices were between $56.48 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.86%. Elephas Investment Management Ltd still held 565,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.