Jamf Introduces Jamf Educator, a New Purpose-Built Training Platform, Along with Key Platform Enhancements for Hybrid Learning

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jamf Introduces Jamf Educator, a New Purpose-Built Training Platform, Along with Key Platform Enhancements for Hybrid Learning

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

As hybrid learning continues, Jamf delivers key education platform updates for students and teachers

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today launched a new purpose-built training platform, Jamf Educator, aimed at helping teachers and education technology coordinators empower students with Apple technology in and out of the classroom. Jamf also introduced new platform updates to help educators remotely conduct exams and focus students on Mac in today’s hybrid learning environment.

Jamf Educator – A New Purpose-Built Training Platform for Educators
Jamf Educator bolsters Jamf’s ongoing commitment to students’ success by providing teachers a custom-built platform to learn about Apple technology and how to use Jamf to get the most from it. This training platform allows educators to get hands-on with the Jamf Teacher app and apply it in a simulation environment. Teachers who have a better understanding of Apple technology can focus on creating a seamless learning environment for students, while reducing the need for support from IT.

Education technology coordinators are often critical to the success of technology programs. Jamf designed a separate track for education technology coordinators, highlighting where the Jamf Teacher app can introduce powerful classroom management tools to their staff on their own devices with simplified workflows that support teaching and learning with Apple technology. This will ensure that they can support the needs of the students and teachers in the classroom when deploying Apple in their environment.

Jamf Educator is available today; to learn more and register visit http://educator.jamf.com.

Remote Proctoring to Support Distance Learning
When students can’t be in the classroom, whether it is because of a pandemic, facility issues or severe weather, learning and exam technology that works in class and from a distance can reduce learning disruptions.

The Jamf Teacher app uniquely works in the classroom and remotely to allow educators to continue to teach students, no matter where they are located. Together with the Jamf Assessment app, Jamf provides schools with a simple method for remote proctoring of web-based assessment exams. With this new update, Jamf has extended the remote proctoring workflow to Jamf Teacher for Jamf School, making it seamless for teachers to see both a live recording of the screen and video of the student through the device camera. The remote proctoring workflow meets high-stakes web-based assessment exam security requirements, including screenshot detection, camera enablement, custom UI and exam view size and custom exam URLs.

Ability to Focus Students on Every Apple Device
Jamf Teacher has historically focused on the classroom management workflows of iOS and iPad OS devices. With this new update, Jamf is extending key capabilities of Jamf Teacher to Mac classroom management workflows. This allows teachers to use the wedlock feature for students using any Apple device. Extending this feature to Mac ensures that teachers can bring classroom management to all school-issued Apple devices and keep students focused on learning. The Jamf Teacher updates will be available in the App Store soon.

“This past academic year taught us that schools need technology to support distance learning and teachers need training to effectively use this new technology,” said Suraj Mohandas, senior director of education product strategy, Jamf. "We are excited to roll out Jamf Educator and new updates to Jamf School to empower teachers with Apple technology and help them create seamless learning environments for students, regardless of whether or not they are in-person or learning remotely.”

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Media Contact:
Aleena Kaleem | [email protected]

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond | [email protected]

ti?nf=ODMxODExMiM0MzgzMjE5IzIwOTQzNjY=
Jamf.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment