Sarcos Defense Announces U.S. Government Orders of Guardian® HLS Heavy-Lift System

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sarcos+Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary ofSarcos+Robotics (“Sarcos”), a leader in the development of robots that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, today announced that several U.S. government agencies have purchased the Guardian%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+HLS+Heavy-Lift+System. The Guardian HLS system, designed in collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), is a first-of-its-kind, easily packable, pneumatic heavy-lift system designed to quickly and efficiently lift objects weighing up to 45,000 pounds for asset recovery and emergency response missions in the field.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005035/en/

The Guardian HLS system is comprised of a single battery-powered pneumatic compressor combined with two proprietary, reusable airbags made from Dyneema® fiber. This design enables the safe and stable lift of heavy and bulky military assets, such as tactical land vehicles, machinery, and fuel tanks, where the speed, timing, and accuracy of operations are crucial. This rapid-deploy system can lift a Class 2 commercial vehicle in less than one minute and can be operated by a single person. The system is faster, lighter, and more stable than other alternatives on the market and eliminates the need to carry high-pressure air canisters. It also supports a lift capacity that is significantly greater than other solutions.

“These new contracts with the U.S. government for the Guardian HLS Heavy-Lift System are a great validation of the technology and proof point of Sarcos’ continued success and relationships in this sector,” said Tom Jackson, President, Sarcos Defense. “We are proud to support our government customers with a variety of solutions that address their specific needs.”

The Guardian HLS system is available for purchase by governmental, defense, and public safety organizations. For more information on Sarcos Defense and the Guardian HLS lift, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sarcos.com%2Fdefense or https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sarcos.com%2Fhls.

About Sarcos Defense

Sarcos Defense, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarcos Robotics, a leader in robotic systems that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety. Sarcos Defense is led by an elite team of proven retired U.S. military officers who understand the current and future threat environment and are uniquely equipped to deliver solutions that meet the needs of the modern military. Working closely with the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal and international government agencies, Sarcos Defense identifies capability gaps and undertakes research and development efforts, as well as rapid systems integration, to transform Sarcos’ commercial products into specialized, mission-ready solutions that meet the specified requirements. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com%2Fdefense.

On April 6, 2021, Sarcos announced+that+it+will+become+publicly+listed through a merger transaction with Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ROT.U, ROT, and ROT WS) (“Rotor”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, at which point the combined company’s common stock is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol STRC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005035/en/

