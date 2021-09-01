Five9 Survey Finds 30% of Customers Ditched Brands They had Previously Been Loyal to Last Year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Five9 Survey Finds 30% of Customers Ditched Brands They had Previously Been Loyal to Last Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced the results of its 2021 Customer Service Index (CSI) survey. The research revealed that 30% of respondents left brands they had previously been loyal to in the last year, and one in four said their contact center experience has gotten worse since the start of the pandemic.

“For most companies, losing 30% of their customers would be extremely detrimental,” said Blair Pleasant, President and Principal Analyst of COMMfusion LLC, who authored the CSI research report. “The contact center remains the front door for businesses, and service leaders must do what they can to retain customer loyalty and goodwill.”

Now in its fifth year, the Five9 Customer Service Index provides data and insights to help businesses better understand what’s happening in the world of customer experience (CX) so that they can better meet their customers’ changing needs and expectations. Five9 partnered with Zogby Analytics to survey consumers about the state of customer service and explore how attitudes and behaviors have evolved over the past year. The 2021 survey was expanded to include several European countries – including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K. to help identify regional variances, and trends. In many cases, the survey results highlight key differences based on geography and age.

For example, 40% of respondents aged 18-29 are more willing to use social media for customer service, compared with 14% of 50-64 year olds, and 9% of respondents 65 and over.

Another key insight about channel preferences is the prevalence of phone or voice as the favored means of communication. Across all geographies and age groups, phone continues to be the leading channel of choice for respondents, particularly for sensitive issues, followed by email and online chat. However, unfortunately, more than two-thirds (64%) of respondents acknowledge that it is still difficult or time-consuming to find the information they need to reach out to a contact center, which leads to frustration.

Respondents were also asked which factors most negatively impact the customer experience. “Being passed from one representative to another” (34%) and “having to wait too long to reach a representative” (26%) were the biggest offenders.

When asked which factors are most important to creating a positive experience, the number one response was “getting the right answer from a representative, even if it takes more time” (33%).

“Empowering agents with the right information and the ability to solve customers’ issues without passing them to other agents and departments reduces customer frustration,” said Scott Kolman, Five9 Senior Vice President of Marketing. “For example, integrating contact center and unified communications capabilities allows agents to easily connect to company experts and get the additional insights they may need to answer a customer’s question without transferring the call. With the right tools and technologies, businesses can deliver a more satisfying experience.”

Five9 will share more insights from the research at its virtual CX Summit on September 1. Click here to register. To read the full Customer Service Index report, click here.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of customer engagements annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to help customers reimagine their customer experience. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps increase agent and supervisor productivity, connects the contact center to the business, and ultimately deliver tangible business results including increased revenue and enhanced customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us %40Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That%26rsquo%3Bs+Genius+Podcast.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210901005157r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005157/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment