Matterport Appoints 25 Year Industry Veteran Seth Finkel as VP Public Sector to Drive Digital Twin Adoption across Government Agencies

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced the appointment of Seth Finkel as VP Public Sector. Finkel will lead strategy and revenue growth for government agency markets as Matterport enters the public sector and digitizes U.S. Government facilities, infrastructure and strategic initiatives. With over 25 years of experience in technology sales and business development targeting public and private sectors, Seth will help position the untapped value of Matterport’s spatial data and industry-leading 3D capture technology for government agencies looking to advance their facility and infrastructure-based programs.



“Seth specializes in applying rapid-growth technology platforms to modernize federal, state, and international government agency operations,” said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer. “Matterport’s expansion into the public sector deploying Matterport to GovCloud will enable U.S. government and federal agencies to leverage our technology across myriad applications. Seth’s expertise in innovation in the public sector makes a strong addition to Matterport as we continue to expand into financial services, utilities, healthcare, education and enterprises globally,” he added.



Seth has extensive experience in telecommunications and IaaS/PaaS/SaaS technologies, with a focus on implementing platform-based solutions to drive effective digital transformation strategies. He was previously VP Advanced Technology at Aventum, a 34,000 person organization which provides technical and engineering services to all 50 U.S. states, as well as 105 global countries and territories. During his tenure, Amentum infused technology within a range of government agencies across Federal, State and International government organizations, achieving significant cost efficiencies and operational benefits. Seth also delivered numerous solutions including advanced/predictive analytics, sensors/IoT-based smart maintenance, supply chain management, process automation, and transformed training. Prior to Amentum (and predecessor companies AECOM and URS), Seth was SVP Managed Services, GM Government Sector at Carpathia, a leading managed infrastructure and cloud computing organization.



“Matterport has developed world-class technology that we expect to be of great value to agencies and organizations across the public sector including our national security partners,” commented Seth. “Matterport digitizes facilities and assets to address current and future challenges associated with the physical built environment. Access to 3D digital twins and the spatial data behind them can compel advantages in use cases such as emergency response, military training and historical archival, and facility-based operations. Matterport offers a compelling, intuitive and affordable path for government agencies looking to achieve meaningful digital transformation in a rapid and relevant way. I look forward to being part of Matterport’s growth as it continues to strengthen its leadership position and dominant market share.”



Seth has authored numerous white papers in the government and technology space and participated in panel discussions serving Federal Defense, Civilian, and Intelligence communities, as well as State & Local governments. He holds dual Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Pittsburgh.



Matterport enables the digitization of hundreds of thousands of spaces, including critical infrastructure that the government protects, manages and operates. The company recently announced its strategic expansion into the public sector with plans underway to develop a compliant Government Cloud (GovCloud) infrastructure to support the effort. This will enable governments and federal agencies that acquire and manage sensitive information to create secure cloud solutions that comply with regulatory and cybersecurity regimes. Using Matterport, federal agencies can digitize and index government facilities, infrastructure and other assets such as airplanes, ships and submarines into accurate and immersive Matterport 3D spaces. In the event of an emergency, digital twins of buildings, roads, bridges, tunnels, water supplies or electrical grids can be instantly viewed and analyzed by authorized users to respond more efficiently, collaboratively, and more effectively.



Founded in 2011, Matterport has defined the spatial data category for the built world with its market-leading spatial data platform that transforms any space into an accurate and immersive digital twin. Hundreds of thousands of customers around the world have brought more than five million spaces online to date with the Matterport platform to more effectively access, manage and utilize them. The company has extended its market reach beyond residential real estate to include multifamily and commercial real estate; architecture, engineering and construction; retail; insurance and restoration; travel and hospitality; and facilities management. Matterport primarily operates under a recurring revenue SaaS model and grew its subscriber base by more than 500% in 2020.



