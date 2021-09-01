Logo
Amazon Opens Two New Central Maryland Delivery Stations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Amazon is excited to announce the opening of two delivery stations in Hanover and Baltimore. The 72,000 square foot facility at 2100 Van Deman Street is the first delivery station in Baltimore city. The 194,000 square foot facility at 7226 Preston Gateway Drive is the company’s third delivery station in Hanover. In celebration of the station launches, Amazon donated 650 pre-filled backpacks to Dundalk+Elementary+School and pajamas for critically ill children to Casey+Cares+Foundation.

Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help speed up deliveries for customers. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers. Delivery stations offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. Combined, the two stations will collaborate with ten Delivery Service Partners.

The Hanover and Baltimore delivery stations will create hundreds of full and part-time associate jobs in addition to hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex drivers. Amazon is always thinking about how we can empower our employees to succeed and thrive. Employees are paid at least $15.00 per hour and receive comprehensive benefits, paid time off, up to 20 weeks fully paid parental leave, education and skills training, and opportunities for career growth. Amazon is committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers at Amazon and beyond. In the U.S., we are investing $700 million to upskill more than 100,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

Amazon cares about the communities where we operate and we are proud to have created more than 29,000 jobs in Maryland since 2010. These jobs support communities of all sizes, from large cities like Baltimore to small towns like Lanham. Over the last decade, Amazon has invested more than $9.5 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation. These investments have contributed an additional $8.5 billion to the Maryland economy and have helped create 31,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services. In addition, more than 31,000 independent authors and small and medium businesses in Maryland are selling to customers in Amazon’s store, creating thousands of additional jobs across the state. To learn more about the ways Amazon has invested in Maryland, click+here.

For photo and video assets, click+here.

amazon.com%2Fapply%0A
https%3A%2F%2Flogistics.amazon.com+%0A
https%3A%2F%2Fflex.amazon.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210901005346r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005346/en/

