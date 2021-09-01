PPD Receives Award Recognizing Employee Talent Development

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD) has been recognized as one of the best in the world for its successful employee learning and development programs by the Association for Talent Development (ATD), a global organization that empowers and supports professionals to develop talent in the workplace.

PPD is a recipient of the 2021 ATD BEST Awards, which recognize enterprise-wide success as a result of employee talent development. PPD is committed to attracting, developing and retaining top talent in the industry, and this year, PPD ranked second out of 71 companies in the 2021+BEST+Awards+Winners%27+Circle, which includes small and large private, public and not-for-profit organizations from around the world.

“PPD goes to great lengths to invest in and develop our colleagues through our robust training programs, and this award reflects our successful efforts in providing effective professional development for our global workforce,” said Jay Dixon, senior vice president of quality and enterprise learning at PPD. “Our learning culture increases employee engagement and retention and allows us to better serve our customers and their drug-development initiatives, needs and goals.”

Employee learning and development at PPD includes leadership and high-potential development, key talent programs, technical skills, job-specific and soft skills training, all of which are integrated and aligned with business goals and objectives. TD Magazine, ATD’s flagship magazine, recently profiled+PPD and showcased its award-winning talent development efforts through the virtual learning platform.

The ATD BEST Awards celebrate and honor those companies that use talent development as a strategic business tool to deliver results. Judges for the 2021 ATD BEST Awards received and reviewed hundreds of entries this year. As an award recipient, PPD successfully demonstrated that it has excelled in various aspects of talent development, including creating solutions to business issues, providing learning opportunities for employees at all levels within the company and measuring the effectiveness of its learning programs.

ATD’s members and customers come from more than 120 counties, and they are professionals who help others achieve their full potential by improving their knowledge, skills and abilities in the workplace.

About PPD

