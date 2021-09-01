Berkley FinSecure Changes Name to Berkley Financial Specialists as of September 1, 2021

Berkley FinSecure, a Berkley Company®, announced that it is changing its name to Berkley Financial Specialists effective September 1, 2021. The name change is part of a rebranding effort that reflects the operating unit’s specific focus and commitment to the specialty financial institutions market and more accurately reflects the company’s appetite and strategic direction.

Berkley Financial Specialists provides customized, comprehensive insurance solutions and outstanding personalized service exclusively to financial institutions through specialized management liability and fidelity coverages. Berkley Crime, a division of Berkley Financial Specialists, provides specialized crime and fidelity insurance products for commercial organizations, financial sector businesses and governmental entities on a primary and excess basis.

“Our name change clearly reflects to our employees, producer partners and our clients what we do every day: Focus and specialize on the risk transfer needs of the financial institutions industry and monoline crime insurance buyer,” said Mike Connor, president of Berkley Financial Specialists. Mr. Connor added, “You will begin to see changes as we rebrand our website, logo, emails and policy documents. What isn’t changing is our focus on providing deep expertise, outstanding service and relevant products to the needs of our agents, brokers and insureds.”

To learn more about Berkley Financial Specialists and its specialized insurance and risk management products, please visit www.berkleyfs.com.

