Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care®

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named to PEOPLE%27s+100+Companies+That+Care%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+2021+list for the third year by PEOPLE and Great Place to Work®. The PEOPLE Companies that Care list spotlights the top U.S. companies who have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment. The list will be featured in the Sept. 13, 2021 print issue of PEOPLE which will be available on newsstands nationwide Sept. 3.

“We are incredibly honored that PEOPLE and Great Place to Work® have recognized Horizon as a Company That Cares,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “While Horizon has always placed a great emphasis on being a leader in the social responsibility space, the past year and a half has elevated the critical role businesses need to play in providing solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing our global community. We are proud to be at the forefront of helping to create a more just and caring world for all.”

During the last year, Horizon expanded its commitment to education equity with $1 million in scholarships to support economically disadvantaged students and students of color at Lake Forest College and Howard University. The scholarships help remove financial obstacles and support students in reaching their full academic potential. Horizon also allocated $1.2 million to support various organizations focused on COVID-19 relief, held a successful back-to-school drive for the company’s long-term partner, Perspectives Math and Science Academy, and is financially supporting victims of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti in August. Encouraging employees to give back, the company matches up to $500 annually for each employee to donate to their chosen non-profits, as well as offers a Make It Personal Day benefit where employees are encouraged to take a day to do something meaningful to them.

PEOPLE’s 100 Companies That Care list is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 4.5 million employees’ experiences of how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and communities. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work's assessment of the generosity of each organization's benefits, philanthropic and community support, with particular focus on activities occurring in the last year.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About PEOPLE Companies that Care®

Great Place to Work® selected the Companies that Care® by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 4.5 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great+Place+to+Work+Trust+Index%26trade%3B+survey.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

