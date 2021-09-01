Logo
ExxonMobil Introduces EMRD™, a Renewable Diesel Process Technology to Enable High Yields from Bio-Feedstocks

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC (“ExxonMobil”) has introduced ExxonMobil+Renewable+Diesel+process+technology (“EMRD”) to help meet the evolving needs for mobility, while utilizing renewable feedstock. This new process technology converts feedstocks including, but not limited to, vegetable oils, unconverted cooking oil and animal fats, into renewable diesel.

  • Meets advanced cold-flow specifications, while enabling high yields through use of the BIDW™ dewaxing catalyst technology
  • Offers superior performance through a two-stage process versus a one-stage process

The EMRD process is a two-stage process in which hydrotreating and dewaxing are controlled separately. Compared to a single-stage process, this approach provides higher diesel yields and superior control. Additionally, the EMRD process provides the potential to produce jet fuel as a secondary product with added fractionation.

The EMRD process is an integrated solution that leverages ExxonMobil’s Bio-Isomerization Dewaxing (BIDW™) catalyst. This provides refiners and biofuel producers with powerful dewaxing in both winter and summer modes. Improved yields were demonstrated during testing of BIDW catalyst versus other internally formulated zeolite-based alternatives.

“Choosing the right process technology is critical to producing both renewable diesel and jet fuel from bio-feedstocks. The EMRD process provides an advanced solution that enables high yields while meeting stringent seasonal product specifications,” said James Ritchie, president of ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC.

Due to significant interest in producing renewable jet fuel as a primary product, ExxonMobil is also developing advanced catalyst and process technology solutions that will offer EMRD process licensees flexibility to tailor the amount of jet fuel versus diesel produced.

About ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC

ExxonMobil’s cutting-edge proprietary catalysts, gas treating solvents and advantaged process technologies help refineries, petrochemical manufacturers and gas processors increase capacity, lower costs, improve margins, reduce emissions and operate safe, reliable and efficient facilities. Ready for better results across your refining, gas and chemical needs?

About ExxonMobil Chemical

ExxonMobil Chemical is one of the largest chemical companies in the world. The company holds leadership positions in some of the largest-volume and highest-growth commodity chemical products. ExxonMobil Chemical has manufacturing capacity in every major region of the world, serving large and growing markets. More than 90 percent of the company’s chemical capacity is integrated with ExxonMobil refineries or natural gas processing plants. To learn more, visit www.exxonmobilchemical.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Note to Editors:

The terms, “we,” “our,” "ExxonMobil Chemical," or "ExxonMobil" are used for convenience, and may include any one or more of ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, or any affiliates they directly or indirectly steward. The ExxonMobil Logo, the Interlocking X Device, ExxonMobil, and Santoprene are trademarks of ExxonMobil.

Cautionary Statement:

Statements of future events or conditions in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, our production capacity, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on ExxonMobil’s business and results could vary significantly depending on a number of factors including the supply and demand for oil, gas, and petroleum products and other market factor affecting oil, gas, petrochemical and feedstock prices; the outcome of government policies and actions, including actions taken to address COVID 19 and to maintain the functioning of national and global economies and markets; the severity, length and ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people and economies; the outcome of further research and testing; the development and competitiveness of alternative technologies; the impact of company actions to protect the health and safety of employees, vendors, customers, and communities; actions of competitors and commercial counterparties; the ability to scale pilot projects on a cost-effective basis; political and regulatory developments including actions that may favor certain types of technologies over others; the outcome of commercial negotiations; and other factors discussed under Item 1A Risk Factors in ExxonMobil’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and set forth under the heading “Factors Affecting Future Results” on the Investors page of our website at exxonmobil.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210901005307r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005307/en/

