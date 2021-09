Alkaline88® Available Soon In 9 Major U.S. Airports

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline company and The Clean Beverage Company™, is pleased to announce that its 1-liter and 700ml bottles of Alkaline88® will be available in over 100 retail locations in nine major U.S. airports including JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Chicago O’Hare, Reagan National, Orlando International, George Bush Intercontinental/Houston, Minneapolis-St. Paul International, and Philadelphia International. In what will be an immediate boon to the brand’s international awareness, hundreds of millions of passengers flying to over 250 destinations around the world will soon be able to enjoy Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® on their journey.

“With the rebounding of the airline industry, this was an ideal time for Alkaline88® to enter into this channel. The sales team and our new director of hospitality and foodservice, Gary Bliss, have done an amazing job securing this deal. Now, hundreds of millions of passengers will have access to Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® as they travel through major airports to destinations around the world. Featured in over 100 retail locations, our brand will be accessible to every passenger that enters these terminals,” stated Ricky Wright, President & CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “These airports represent nine of the top thirty airports in North America. They include the big three in New York City area—JFK, LaGuardia and Newark— Chicago O’Hare, Reagan National, Orlando International, George Bush Intercontinental/Houston, Minneapolis-St. Paul International, and Philadelphia International. In 2019, over 400 million passengers flew out of these airports. This is another significant win for The Alkaline Water Company in the On-Premise channel.”

“One of the country’s top wholesale food distributors will be supplying Alkaline88® to over 100 retail locations in these major airports. Distribution deals like this, across multiple regions, help us position ourselves to take advantage of future opportunities in these major metropolitan markets. With Alkaline88® products in major travel hubs across the country when we launch our omni-channel marketing campaign, millions of people will see and be able to try our brand for the first time,” concluded Mr. Wright.

Alkaline88® is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a Deliciously Smooth™ taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate. The Company is dedicated to purity, quality, value, and taste. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two ingredients that customers trust — purified water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company™ making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

The Alkaline88® flagship brand of premium alkaline water is now available in 75,000 stores across all trades in the U.S. For more information, visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88® and A88 Infused™ brands.

To purchase Alkaline88® and A88 Flavor Infused products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that the availability of Alkaline88® in 100 airport retail locations will result in an immediate boon to the brand’s international awareness; the Company’s expectation that hundreds of millions of passengers flying to over 250 destinations around the world will soon be able to enjoy Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® on their journey; and the Company’s expectation that millions of people will see and be able to try Alkaline88®.

