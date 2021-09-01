BLCT, CRMD & COIN Investor Class Actions and Deadline Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



BlueCity Holdings Limited ( BLCT)

Class Period: BlueCity securities pursuant and/or traceable to BlueCity’s July 8, 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering")

Deadline: September 17, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/blct.

The complaint alleges the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had overstated BlueCity’s business and financial prospects; (2) BlueCity was ill-equipped to absorb the costs of becoming a publicly traded company, including IPO- and growth-related costs; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Defendants had misrepresented BlueCity’s capability for sustainable growth; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

CorMedix Inc. ( CRMD)

Class Period: July 8, 2020 - May 13, 2021,

Deadline: September 20, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/crmd.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) deficiencies existed with respect to DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (2) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the FDA was unlikely to approve the DefenCath NDA for CRBSIs in its present form; (3) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Coinbase Global Inc. ( COIN)

Class Period: Coinbase common stock pursuant and/or traceable to its April 2021 direct offering (the "Offering")

Deadline: September 20, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/coin.

The complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company’s Offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the Offering: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase’s platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

