Ron Pillar Joins UBS Private Wealth Management as a Financial Advisor in South Florida

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Ron Pillar has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor in South Florida. He will join Integra Partners, a local team led by advisors Brian Beraha, Vicente del Rio and Horacio Aguirre. Ron will advise ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, as well as business owners who own or have recently exited a company within the technology, media and telecommunications (“TMT”) sector.

“We’ve seen an increase in business owners with TMT companies looking for financial advice in this market,” said Karl Ruppert, South Florida Complex Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. “Ron’s expertise in serving clients across this growth sector will allow us to increasingly serve new and existing clients in South Florida. We’re excited to welcome him to UBS.”

Ron has more than 30 years of investment banking experience working with clients across technology sectors with a particular focus on software and communications. He was most recently at Pillar Capital Advisors, LLC, an independent M&A and capital-raising advisory firm, that he founded in 2014. Prior to that, he was Managing Director and Head of J.P. Morgan’s Technology Investment Banking Group.

“Our team is very excited to work with someone of Ron’s caliber,” said Brian Beraha, Managing Director and Financial Advisor at UBS Private Wealth Management. “His unique skillset and background will be an invaluable asset to our business owner clients as they look to consider transactions and embark on succession planning.”

Ron holds a BSE degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management, where he was a Venture Capital Fellow.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005208/en/