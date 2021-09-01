Q2 Named Finovate Awards Finalist for Best Back-Office/Core Services Solution Category

Q2+Holdings%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:QTWO, Financial), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced its digital+banking+platform has been named a Finovate+Awards finalist for the “Best Back-Office/Core Services Solution” category. Q2 recently launched its newly enhanced back-office solution, Q2+Console. The award recognizes Q2’s efforts to bring the leading, modern digital banking solution that helps accelerate innovation to financial institutions (FIs) worldwide.

As financial institutions continue to innovate, they need controls to do so more effectively and better understand what is happening in the digital channel – gain insight into transactions, security events, session traffic, etc. – to provide superior customer experiences.

Q2’s recent deployment of Q2 Console, a new back-office solution built for employees at financial institutions, brings all of the Q2 digital banking tools together in a single access point, allowing bankers to better understand and serve their customers. Easy access to the capabilities they need, integrated operational workflows, and near real-time data and analytics allows for a more cohesive, efficient experience for the FI’s staff.

“We’re thrilled to be named a finalist for the Finovate Awards. This recognition represents the collaborative research and innovation practices Q2 values. Our focus on partnering with our customers to continuously modernize and transform the digital banking platform and the back-office experience for employees of financial institutions is really paying off,” says Sherril Basta, vice president of Product and Engineering, Q2. “We are committed to helping banks and credit unions achieve business outcomes and drive operational efficiency. Q2 Console is a game-changer for financial institutions that want to have better insight and visibility when delivering a more differentiated and personalized service to their account holders.”

Q2 Console provides near real-time data to bankers, giving them insights into what’s happening in the digital channel. With compelling data visualizations, financial institution employees can see how account holders are using the digital channel within the past hour. With better insight into their account holders’ engagement, FIs can proactively respond when needed and use those insights to create better customer experiences.

To learn more about Q2’s end-to-end digital banking platform and how Q2 Console is helping deliver a more robust user experience to Q2 customers, sign up for the upcoming webinar, Driving+Efficiency+and+Digital+Strategy+with+Modern+Back-Office+Tools+and+Real-Time+Data+Insights, on September 21st at 11 AM CT.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

