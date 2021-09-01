Hyundai Motor America Reports August 2021 Sales

- Total Car Sales Up 8%; Total Eco-Friendly Vehicle Sales Increased 245%

- Hyundai Continues to Gain Market Share

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total August sales of 56,200 units, a 4% decrease compared with August 2020. Hyundai total car sales increased 8%, led by Sonata (+4%), Elantra (+20%) and Ioniq (+21%), while eco-friendly vehicles rose by 245%. Hyundai also set new August total sales records for Venue, Ioniq EV, Ioniq PHEV, Kona EV and Nexo.

"After five months in a row of record-breaking sales, along with chip supply shortages, our inventory levels presented a challenge in August," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Importantly, consumer demand for Hyundai vehicles remains at an all-time high and we expect our inventory pipeline to improve throughout the remainder of the year. We anticipate outperforming the market for the month and continuing to grow our market share."

August Retail Highlights

Hyundai sold 51,950 retail units in August, a decline of 7%. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle retail sales continued to grow substantially, increasing 242% on the month. New retail August sales records were established for Ioniq EV, Ioniq PHEV, Kona EV and Nexo.

Aug-21 Aug-20 % Chg 2021 YTD 2020 YTD % Chg Hyundai 56,200 58,361 -4% 531,835 388,635 37%

August Product and Corporate Activities

IONIQ 5 Robotaxi: Motional and Hyundai Motor Group unveiled the IONIQ 5-based robotaxi, an SAE Level 4 autonomous vehicle that can safely operate without a driver

Motional and Hyundai Motor Group unveiled the IONIQ 5-based robotaxi, an SAE Level 4 autonomous vehicle that can safely operate without a driver Elantra N Revealed: Hyundai debuted its thrilling all-new 2022 Elantra N for the North American market in a virtual event

Hyundai debuted its thrilling all-new 2022 Elantra N for the North American market in a virtual event Tucson IIHS TSP+: The all-new Tucson earned a 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)

The all-new earned a 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) 5 Millionth U.S. Built Vehicle: Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama celebrated the 5 millionth vehicle built at Hyundai's U.S. assembly plant

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama celebrated the 5 millionth vehicle built at Hyundai's U.S. assembly plant Best Cars and SUVs for Teens: Four Hyundai models (Santa Fe Hybrid, Kona, Ioniq Hybrid and Elantra Hybrid) were named Best Cars for Teens by U.S. News & World Report

Four Hyundai models (Santa Fe Hybrid, Kona, Ioniq Hybrid and Elantra Hybrid) were named Best Cars for Teens by J.D. Power IQS: The J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) ranked the Hyundai Accent as the best small car in initial quality

The J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) ranked the Hyundai Accent as the best small car in initial quality Outfest Sponsorship: Hyundai was the official automotive sponsor of the Outfest Los Angeles Film Festival for the fourth consecutive year

Model Total Sales

Vehicle Aug-21 Aug-20 % Chg 2021 YTD 2020 YTD % Chg Accent 1,067 1,135 -6% 13,023 10,967 19% Elantra 10,942 9,135 20% 98,102 66,868 47% Ioniq 1,060 879 21% 13,786 8,143 69% Kona 5,582 7,998 -30% 65,154 45,842 42% Nexo 43 25 72% 230 117 97% Palisade 7,705 7,983 -3% 56,711 52,842 7% Santa Cruz 1,252 0 --- 1,333 0 --- Santa Fe 7,207 9,129 -21% 83,083 61,854 34% Sonata 8,277 7,965 4% 73,134 45,088 62% Tucson 11,151 11,632 -4% 106,151 80,495 32% Veloster 146 836 -83% 1,647 5,984 -72% Venue 1,768 1,644 8% 19,481 10,435 87%

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

