Hyundai Motor America Reports August 2021 Sales

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Total Car Sales Up 8%; Total Eco-Friendly Vehicle Sales Increased 245%

- Hyundai Continues to Gain Market Share

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total August sales of 56,200 units, a 4% decrease compared with August 2020. Hyundai total car sales increased 8%, led by Sonata (+4%), Elantra (+20%) and Ioniq (+21%), while eco-friendly vehicles rose by 245%. Hyundai also set new August total sales records for Venue, Ioniq EV, Ioniq PHEV, Kona EV and Nexo.

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

"After five months in a row of record-breaking sales, along with chip supply shortages, our inventory levels presented a challenge in August," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Importantly, consumer demand for Hyundai vehicles remains at an all-time high and we expect our inventory pipeline to improve throughout the remainder of the year. We anticipate outperforming the market for the month and continuing to grow our market share."

August Retail Highlights
 Hyundai sold 51,950 retail units in August, a decline of 7%. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle retail sales continued to grow substantially, increasing 242% on the month. New retail August sales records were established for Ioniq EV, Ioniq PHEV, Kona EV and Nexo.

August Total Sales Summary

Aug-21

Aug-20

% Chg

2021 YTD

2020 YTD

% Chg

Hyundai

56,200

58,361

-4%

531,835

388,635

37%

August Product and Corporate Activities

  • IONIQ 5 Robotaxi: Motional and Hyundai Motor Group unveiled the IONIQ 5-based robotaxi, an SAE Level 4 autonomous vehicle that can safely operate without a driver
  • Elantra N Revealed: Hyundai debuted its thrilling all-new 2022 Elantra N for the North American market in a virtual event
  • Tucson IIHS TSP+: The all-new Tucson earned a 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)
  • 5 Millionth U.S. Built Vehicle: Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama celebrated the 5 millionth vehicle built at Hyundai's U.S. assembly plant
  • Best Cars and SUVs for Teens: Four Hyundai models (Santa Fe Hybrid, Kona, Ioniq Hybrid and Elantra Hybrid) were named Best Cars for Teens by U.S. News & World Report
  • J.D. Power IQS: The J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) ranked the Hyundai Accent as the best small car in initial quality
  • Outfest Sponsorship: Hyundai was the official automotive sponsor of the Outfest Los Angeles Film Festival for the fourth consecutive year

Model Total Sales

Vehicle

Aug-21

Aug-20

% Chg

2021 YTD

2020 YTD

% Chg

Accent

1,067

1,135

-6%

13,023

10,967

19%

Elantra

10,942

9,135

20%

98,102

66,868

47%

Ioniq

1,060

879

21%

13,786

8,143

69%

Kona

5,582

7,998

-30%

65,154

45,842

42%

Nexo

43

25

72%

230

117

97%

Palisade

7,705

7,983

-3%

56,711

52,842

7%

Santa Cruz

1,252

0

---

1,333

0

---

Santa Fe

7,207

9,129

-21%

83,083

61,854

34%

Sonata

8,277

7,965

4%

73,134

45,088

62%

Tucson

11,151

11,632

-4%

106,151

80,495

32%

Veloster

146

836

-83%

1,647

5,984

-72%

Venue

1,768

1,644

8%

19,481

10,435

87%

Hyundai Motor America
 Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

favicon.png?sn=LA93076&sd=2021-09-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-america-reports-august-2021-sales-301367272.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA93076&Transmission_Id=202109010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA93076&DateId=20210901
