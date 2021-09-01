Seasoned Finance Executive Sandra Wallach Joins Amprius Technologies as Chief Financial Officer

PR Newswire

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprius Technologies, Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-capacity lithium-ion batteries producing the industry's highest energy density cells, today announced it has appointed Sandra Wallach as Chief Financial Officer. Having served in senior-level finance and operating positions within multiple companies, including General Electric, Identiv, Inc. and MiaSole, Wallach brings to Amprius extensive experience in large and small companies, public and private, corporate finance, capital markets and leading strategies in complex global and growing businesses.

Wallach most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in seamless authentication and security solutions. Previous to Identiv, Wallach served as Vice President of Finance for MiaSole, a thin film solar technology company, with previous finance roles at Juniper Networks and Intuit. Before joining Intuit, Wallach served as Chief Financial Officer of General Electric's (GE) Industrial Systems, Drives & Controls division. She holds a B.A. in Economics and Public Policy from the University of California at Berkeley.

"I am thrilled to welcome Sandra to the Amprius team. Her wealth of experience and history of leadership success will be especially valuable to Amprius as the company continues to push the boundaries of battery technology," said Kang Sun, Amprius CEO. "As we continue to grow, Sandra's experience as a CFO of a public company and financial executive of large corporations and technology startups will prove to be invaluable, both in the near-term as well as in the future."

"What a tremendous opportunity to join the Amprius team at this stage of the company's growth," said Wallach. "The many accomplishments to date demonstrate the team's commitment to transforming electric mobility. I look forward to working closely with Kang and the entire team to help Amprius seize its transformational growth opportunities and pioneer the future of battery technology for our customers, our partners, and our employees."

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-capacity lithium-ion batteries producing the industry's highest energy density cells. The company's corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells.

