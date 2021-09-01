Logo
IR's Annual Conference Returns for 2021 - Registrations Now Open

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SYDNEY, Sept. 1, 2021

Key takeaways:

  • IR has announced the return of their annual conference, IR Connect, on Thursday 21st October 2021.
  • The IR Connect agenda will feature keynotes from CEO, John Ruthven, and Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Kevin Ryder, as well as details on the product roadmap, sessions from industry experts, accreditation, and the IR Awards.
  • IR Connect will be a virtual, complimentary event and registrations are open now.

SYDNEY, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (

ASX:IRI, Financial), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems, has announced the return of their annual conference, IR Connect, on Thursday 21st October 2021.

Logo.jpg

The event will feature a streamlined agenda, with keynotes from John Ruthven, CEO, and Kevin Ryder, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, as well as product roadmap updates, insights from leading industry experts, training and accreditation, and the highly anticipated IR Awards.

"The world we live and work in has changed dramatically and IR has been working hard to innovate and support our customers through that change. IR Connect is fantastic platform for us to connect with our community, address the challenges they are facing, and equip them with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed," said Kevin Ryder.

For the second year, the event will be held virtually, and will be complimentary to all attendees.

Ryder added, " While we'd love to be able to see our customers face-to-face, the continuing uncertainty around travel makes that difficult. But the benefit of the virtual format is that we can open the event up to a much larger audience and give more people the opportunity to connect, from anywhere in the world."

Registrations for the event are open now, book your place at ir.com/connect .

About IR
 IR is the leading global performance management and analytics provider for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems. More than 1000 organizations in over 60 countries rely on IR solutions to provide business-critical insights to deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe.

SOURCE IR

