M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

PR Newswire

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ( NYSE:MTB, Financial)("M&T") will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, which is being held in a virtual format. Representatives of M&T are scheduled to address investors and analysts on September 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

A live audio-webcast of the event will be available via the Internet at: https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. The discussion and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information. A replay will also be made available following the event.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:

Donald J. MacLeod

(716) 842-5138

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-to-participate-in-barclays-global-financial-services-conference-301367380.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation