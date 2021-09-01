Dow named one of the "2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care®" for 2nd consecutive year

PR Newswire

MIDLAND, Mich., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) has been named one of the "2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care®" by Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE, ranking 61 on the expanded list of 100 companies and marking the second consecutive year the Company has earned a spot on this prestigious list.

The "Companies that Care" award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than five million current employees across all sectors of the U.S. economy. PEOPLE partnered with Great Place to Work®, a global people analytics and consulting firm, to analyze employees' survey feedback on how their workplaces make a difference in their lives and communities.

"Amidst another year of unprecedented change, Team Dow continued to focus its time and talents on being a force for positive action," said Jim Fitterling , Dow's chairman and CEO. "Our focus on the employee experience and creating an inclusive culture has enabled our colleagues to adapt, take action and demonstrate care for one another and for all our stakeholders alike."

Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"A caring environment is essential to creating a better place to work, especially in these uncertain times," said Dow's Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Inclusion Officer Karen S. Carter . "When our people are supported, valued and included, they can engage and contribute to the fullest. We are honored to receive this recognition for the second year, and we remain committed to cultivating a culture of care."

In the last year, Dow provided critical support for its stakeholders. The Company announced an investment in health resources for ongoing COVID-19 relief, quickly responded to needs after several extreme weather events, and continued to make progress on commitments through Dow ACTs , a strategic framework to address systemic racism and racial inequality and accelerate change.

"These companies show up for humanity in a variety of ways — from showing compassion for their employees to giving back to their communities to putting diversity, equity and inclusion in the forefront," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "They are paving the way for more socially responsible business and are fostering high-trust workplaces for all. Congratulations to the winners of the PEOPLE's Companies that Care list."

In 2021, Dow ranked #99 on the Great Place to Work® and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. The Company was also ranked #31 out of 50 in the PEOPLE Companies that Care® 2020 .

