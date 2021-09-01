Logo
QTS Realty Trust Announces Fundamental Change Conversion for New Series A Preferred Units

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 1, 2021

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the closing of its acquisition on August 31, 2021 by affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. and Blackstone Property Partners, QTS Realty Trust ("QTS") announced that holders of its 6.50% Series A Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Limited Liability Company Units (the "New Series A Preferred Units") will have the right, until the close of business on October 14, 2021, to convert each New Series A Preferred Unit into $172.84 in cash. Thereafter, holders of New Series A Preferred Units will have the right to convert each unit into $167.40 in cash. At the closing of the acquisition, each outstanding share of QTS 6.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock was automatically converted into one New Series A Preferred Unit.

Additional information regarding the conversion is included in a notice of occurrence of a fundamental change that has been distributed to holders of New Series A Preferred Units. Holders who wish to convert their New Series A Preferred Units should contact their broker, bank or other nominee. Computershare is serving as the conversion agent and can be contacted at c/o Computershare, Voluntary Corporate Actions, 150 Royall Street Suite V, Canton, MA 02021 or [email protected].

A copy of the terms of the New Series A Preferred Units was included in Exhibit 3.1 to QTS' Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 31, 2021, which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $684 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

QTS Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Douglas
EVP Finance
[email protected]

QTS Media Contact:

Carter B. Cromley
(703) 861-8245
[email protected]

or

Andrew Siegel / Viveca Tress / Lucas Pers
Joele Frank
(212) 355-4449

Blackstone Media Contacts:

Paula Chirhart
(347) 463-5453
[email protected]

or

Jeffrey Kauth
(212) 583-5395
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG93364&sd=2021-09-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qts-realty-trust-announces-fundamental-change-conversion-for-new-series-a-preferred-units-301367286.html

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

