Nature's Sunshine Launches New Skincare Line, l'amara

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nature's Sunshine Launches New Skincare Line, l'amara

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Skincare collection features clean, natural ingredients to nourish and support healthy skin

PR Newswire

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 1, 2021

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company of high-quality herbal and nutritional products, announced the launch of its new clean beauty line, l'amara today. The collection features a blend of natural ingredients from land and sea to boost natural beauty.

Lamara_2021_4.jpg

Nature's Sunshine first introduced the l'amara line in Asia in 2020. The overwhelming positive reaction to the skincare line led the company to expand the offering, making it available to U.S. consumers.

"Nature's Sunshine has brought the healing power of herbs to millions of Americans for more than 50 years," says Terrence Moorehead CEO, Nature's Sunshine. "This next iteration of our journey is introducing nourishing and transformative beauty ingredients with the launch of l'amara, to help bring the 'Healing Power of Herbs' to your skin."

The l'amara collection features a proprietary blend of antioxidant-rich fermented green tea leaves and soothing algae, delivering naturally derived pre/probiotics with a blend of antioxidants and skin-nourishing nutrients to revitalize skin. Each product has been tested by dermatologists and undergone Nature's Sunshine's own rigorous testing to ensure each formula delivers clean, natural beauty.

The l'amara skincare collection includes:

  • Daily Nourishing Cleanser: A daily acid cleanser with a nourishing infusion of fermented tea, algae, and citric acid to promote healthy, beautiful skin.
  • Moisture Boost Emulsion: A lightweight, and moisture packed hyaluronic moisturizer with a burst of fermented tea, algae, and hyaluronic acid to keep skin soft and smooth all day.
  • Radiance Oil: A revolutionary hybrid oil/essence with an infusion of fermented tea, algae, and astaxanthin, designed for radiant skin. Naturally scented with lavender essential oil.
  • Revealing Eye Cream: A nourishing, rich cream with an infusion of fermented tea, algae, and adenosine that nourishes and restores the skin around the eyes.
  • Skin Activating Toner: A mist toner with a burst of botanicals, including fermented tea, algae, and caffeine to revitalize and refresh the skin as part of a daily skincare routine or throughout the day.

For more information about l'amara and other Nature's Sunshine Products, visit, https://www.naturessunshine.com/lamara/ and www.naturessunshine.com.

About Nature's Sunshine Products
 Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Contact:
Porter Novelli
Alina Freeman
[email protected]
216-288-9751

Natures_Sunshine_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA92781&sd=2021-09-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natures-sunshine-launches-new-skincare-line-lamara-301366838.html

SOURCE Nature’s Sunshine Products

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA92781&Transmission_Id=202109011000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA92781&DateId=20210901
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment