Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. Buys Etsy Inc, Chegg Inc, Trex Co Inc, Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, S&P Global Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. Buys Etsy Inc, Chegg Inc, Trex Co Inc, Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, S&P Global Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Etsy Inc, Chegg Inc, Trex Co Inc, sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, S&P Global Inc, Allegion PLC, Mettler-Toledo International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $783 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AB Large Cap Growth Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ab+large+cap+growth+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AB Large Cap Growth Portfolio
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 27,800 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 245,302 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio.
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 134,926 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,420 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio.
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 171,316 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.84%
Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 78.30%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $216.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 38,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 45.73%. The purchase prices were between $72.78 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $82.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 55,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $109.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.

Reduced: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 78.33%. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $676.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.33%. Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. still held 5,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.43%. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $200.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. still held 70,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Allegion PLC by 24.58%. The sale prices were between $125.62 and $142.55, with an estimated average price of $136.43. The stock is now traded at around $144.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. still held 38,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 26.99%. The sale prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13. The stock is now traded at around $1542.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. still held 2,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of AB Large Cap Growth Portfolio. Also check out:

1. AB Large Cap Growth Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. AB Large Cap Growth Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AB Large Cap Growth Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AB Large Cap Growth Portfolio keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider