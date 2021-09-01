Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. Buys Etsy Inc, Chegg Inc, Trex Co Inc, Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, S&P Global Inc

Added Positions: ETSY, V, NKE, CHGG, HD, PYPL, TREX, IEX, CPRT, IPGP, APH, TYL, ANET, AME,

Investment company Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Etsy Inc, Chegg Inc, Trex Co Inc, sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, S&P Global Inc, Allegion PLC, Mettler-Toledo International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $783 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 27,800 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 245,302 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 134,926 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,420 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 171,316 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.84%

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 78.30%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $216.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 38,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 45.73%. The purchase prices were between $72.78 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $82.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 55,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $109.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 78.33%. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $676.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.33%. Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. still held 5,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.43%. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $200.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. still held 70,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Allegion PLC by 24.58%. The sale prices were between $125.62 and $142.55, with an estimated average price of $136.43. The stock is now traded at around $144.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. still held 38,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 26.99%. The sale prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13. The stock is now traded at around $1542.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. still held 2,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.