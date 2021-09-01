DISH's Boost Mobile to acquire MVNO Gen Mobile to expand distribution, accelerate EBB growth and broaden its efforts to bridge the digital divide

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DISH's Boost Mobile to acquire MVNO Gen Mobile to expand distribution, accelerate EBB growth and broaden its efforts to bridge the digital divide

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Boost to obtain the Gen Mobile brand, customers, technology and team with a focus on underserved consumers

- The Gen Mobile acquisition enables Boost to expand its low-cost plans and Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) services to its customers

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 1, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation's Boost Mobile today announced its plan to acquire Los Angeles-based Gen Mobile, a prepaid mobile service that specializes in serving cost-conscious consumers. The acquisition enables Boost Mobile to distribute to a larger segment of the low-income population while continuing its mass market expansion. Boost will procure the Gen Mobile brand, customer base, existing distribution network, technology and its seasoned wireless team.

"Gen Mobile has an established brand, a proven team and an unwavering commitment to connect the underserved," said Stephen Stokols, who heads Boost and will oversee the Gen Mobile brand. "The brand is a natural addition as we look to reach all segments of the mobile market."

Earlier this year, Boost Mobile announced its participation in the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program which helps make broadband access more affordable for Americans. Through increased distribution in underrepresented communities, Gen Mobile will be integral in Boost's efforts to close the digital divide. Gen Mobile will continue to sell its low-cost wireless plans starting at just $10—with other cost-efficient plans to come—and will also accelerate its EBB and Lifeline growth.

"We founded Gen Mobile to help bridge the digital divide and ensure all Americans have basic affordable wireless access," said Robert Yap, CEO and Co-Founder of Gen Mobile. "Joining forces with Boost allows us to broaden our customer reach, magnify our impact and ultimately connect more Americans."

After the acquisition closes, Robert Yap will continue to lead the Gen Mobile business reporting to Stephen Stokols, Executive Vice President of Boost Mobile. Gen Mobile will remain headquartered in Los Angeles. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

About Boost Mobile
Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's Expanded Data Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH). Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

favicon.png?sn=LA92594&sd=2021-09-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dishs-boost-mobile-to-acquire-mvno-gen-mobile-to-expand-distribution-accelerate-ebb-growth-and-broaden-its-efforts-to-bridge-the-digital-divide-301367471.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA92594&Transmission_Id=202109011057PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA92594&DateId=20210901
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment