Colbie Caillat to Perform at Blackbaud's bbcon 2021 Virtual Conference

Dr. Pippa Grange also joins the lineup for the tech conference for a better world

PR Newswire

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced that two-time Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat will perform at bbcon 2021 Virtual, the tech conference for a better world. In addition, Dr. Pippa Grange, bestselling author, sports psychologist and culture coach will join the mainstage at the conference, which is happening Oct. 13–15 and is free for all.

"bbcon 2021 Virtual is right around the corner, and we're so excited to bring engaging speakers, sessions and experiences to social good professionals around the globe," said Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer, Blackbaud. "Colbie Caillat and Dr. Pippa Grange are two remarkable women who not only have made a name for themselves in their chosen fields but have also dedicated their platforms to helping make the world a better place. They will both bring unique inspiration and perspective to our bbcon audience."

Colbie Caillat is known for her breakthrough acoustic pop single "Bubbly" and platinum hits including "Brighter Than the Sun," and "Try." She has sold over 6 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide. Throughout her career, she has been an avid spokesperson and supporter for The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), the Surfrider Foundation, Save The Music, Farm Sanctuary and The Humane Society of the United States. Caillat will play an intimate mini concert for the bbcon audience.

Dr. Pippa Grange is the bestselling author of "Fear Less: How to Win at Life Without Losing Yourself," a guide to finding our real passions by letting go of fear and perfectionism. As a renowned sports psychologist, Dr. Grange has partnered with elite sports teams and The Football Association in England, where she worked closely with the England team for the 2018 World Cup. Her passion for identifying opportunities for women and girls in sports has enabled her to serve on the senior leadership team of Right to Dream, a social enterprise that creates sports opportunities for girls.

As previously announced, award-winning artist and activist Laura Dern and actor, director and educator LeVar Burton will also join the bbcon mainstage. The conference will include more than 140 informative sessions to provide social good professionals with tips, real-life success stories, thought leadership discussions and cutting-edge content. Sessions include content for all regions, role types and markets, including arts and cultural organizations, cause-based nonprofits, educational institutions, faith communities, healthcare organizations, foundations, corporate giving and more.

For more information about bbcon 2021 Virtual and to register for free, visit bbconference.com.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colbie-caillat-to-perform-at-blackbauds-bbcon-2021-virtual-conference-301366683.html

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.