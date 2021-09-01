Rollick and Synchrony Expand Powersports Financing Partnership Nationwide

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rollick and Synchrony Expand Powersports Financing Partnership Nationwide

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pilot program boasted an increase in Synchrony's loan activity with participating dealers

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas and STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 1, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas and STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick Inc., the leading relationship marketing technology provider for Marine, Powersports, and RV dealers and manufacturers, today announced an expanded partnership with Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company.

Rollick_Outdoor_Inc_Logo.jpg

The two companies launched the Synchrony Loan Rebate Offer pilot program through Rollick's dealer website widget and the GoRollick Marketplace platform in June 2020. Leading up to the national expansion on July 1, 2021, Rollick offered thousands of shoppers an invitation to apply for Synchrony's installment loan product throughout the purchase journey. Shoppers that turned into buyers and financed their purchase with Synchrony were offered a gift card. The Synchrony customer incentive combined with Rollick's dealer activation tactics led to an increase in Synchrony's loan activity at qualifying and enrolled dealerships during the pilot period.

"The success of our pilot program with Rollick demonstrates the popularity of introducing affordability with financial products like installment loans earlier in the consumer shopping journey. Installment loans give customers more visibility into their budgets by offering fixed payments for powersports vehicles. We look forward to expanding the program nationwide," said Keith Mait, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Synchrony.

Members of Rollick's affinity and employer partners (such as Sam's Club, Progressive and AAA), access this exclusive program from GoRollick Marketplace program websites and Rollick's new digital retailing widget, RollickDR. After program users purchase a vehicle for $2,500 or more using Synchrony's Secured Installment Loan financing and complete a rebate form, they receive a $150 Visa Gift Card. Eligible vehicles include any new or used Powersports product sold by participating dealers.

"We built Rollick to enhance all aspects of the purchase process," said Jason Nierman, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer for Rollick. "Our affinity-based program users are very qualified buyers, and they are much more loyal to dealers in the Rollick network. That loyalty now extends to Synchrony. Our proprietary incentives engine and shopping tools performed beyond our expectations. We now look forward to applying our learnings to the national expansion with the goal of driving more loans to Synchrony through its vast dealer network."

Synchrony and Rollick are available nationwide. Learn more about the Synchrony and Rollick partnership by visiting the program landing page.

About Rollick, Inc.
Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's OEM solutions include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers, over 100 manufacturers, and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick.

About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs across key industries, including digital, retail, home, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issues of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small-and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers. Synchrony is changing what's possible through digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony

Synchrony_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA93456&sd=2021-09-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rollick-and-synchrony-expand-powersports-financing-partnership-nationwide-301367408.html

SOURCE Rollick

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA93456&Transmission_Id=202109011008PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA93456&DateId=20210901
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment