SCIEX Builds on Cadence of Innovation in Biopharma With Biologics Explorer

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies and Danaher operating company, launches Biologics Explorer software, enabling customers to acquire insights from their high-resolution protein characterization data, and reach decisions quickly and confidently on the most important critical quality attributes for biopharmaceuticals. Biologics Explorer signifies the next step in innovation, building upon the+ZenoTOF+7600+system, alongside Molecule+Profiler.

To bring life-saving protein therapeutics to market safely and rapidly, it is critical to fully characterize candidate molecules at every stage of development. Biologics Explorer allows scientists to harness the full potential of the incredibly rich spectra produced from the Zeno trap and electron activated dissociation (EAD), from the ZenoTOF 7600 system, into highly informative and actionable results. These results are based upon a nodal algorithm structure that enables each processing and analysis step to be optimized so scientists can get the clear answers they need from their assays.

“The launch of the ZenoTOF 7600 system is the beginning of new possibilities for biopharmaceutical scientists and sets the pace for a cadence of innovation,” said Mani Krishnan, VP GM, CE & Biopharma at SCIEX. “While Molecule Profiler extended the ZenoTOF 7600 system’s capabilities into oligonucleotides, Biologics Explorer extends the reach once more, this time into protein therapeutics. Together, the ZenoTOF 7600 system with these new software applications will provide fresh and deeper insights for biologic manufacturers, allowing them to rapidly progress their therapies through the pipeline.”

The strategic software partnership between SCIEX and Genedata allows for this expansion of functionality. Biologics Explorer is built upon Genedata Expressionist®, industry-leading enterprise software platform for biopharmaceutical mass spectrometry.

“I am delighted to see the value delivered by our software platform as an out-of-the-box desktop solution addressing the specific needs of SCIEX customers. Partnerships like this help to deliver new capabilities to the wider biopharma community and enable the opportunity for an enterprise implementation with Genedata Expressionist where required,” said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata.

Currently available workflows include intact and subunit analysis, PTM determination and MAM, peptide mapping by EAD or CID and disulfide bond analysis.

To learn more about the Biologics Explorer and other software offerings, visit here.

