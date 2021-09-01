Cassava Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Cassava Sciences, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or the “Company”) ( SAVA). A complaint has been filed on behalf of purchasers of Cassava common stock between February 2, 2021 and August 24, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



According to the complaint, on February 2, 2021, the start of the Class Period, Cassava issued a press release announcing its purported results from an interim analysis of an open-label study of simufilam, emphasizing that patients’ cognition and behavior scores both improved following six months of simufilam treatment, with no safety issues.

Further, according to the complaint on July 29, 2021, Cassava presented preliminary results from its Phase 2b clinical trial of simufilam at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, again purportedly demonstrating that the drug led to an improvement in cognition for Alzheimer’s patients with no adverse side effects.

Then, according to the complaint, on August 24, 2021 after the close of trading, reports surfaced that a Citizen Petition had been filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") questioning the quality and integrity of study results from Cassava. According to the complaint, the Citizen Petition alleged, among other things, that some of Cassava's results appeared to show signs of data manipulation.

Following this news, Cassava's stock price fell $36.97 per share, or 31.38%, to close at $80.86 per share on August 25, 2021.

