Energy Recovery Publishes Second Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report; Announces ESG Webinar with Company Leaders

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced the release of its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details the company's ongoing efforts to drive industrial sustainability, incorporate sustainability principles throughout its products and practices, and invest in its people to support its growth strategy.

"Today, our company reached another milestone on our ESG journey, and we remain confident that the intellectual curiosity and dedication of our team will allow us to continue executing on our strategic imperatives," said Robert Mao, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Energy Recovery. "As we continue to grow and diversify our business, we want to ensure our sustainability and business strategies are aligned and that we hold ourselves accountable in meaningful ways. We have outlined in this year's report several new and ambitious ESG goals that we believe will accelerate our progress as we seek to push the boundaries of innovation, advance the sustainability of both our customers' and our own operations, and create value for all stakeholders."

Energy Recovery's newly released ESG goals, rooted in insights from a comprehensive materiality assessment the company conducted, will help guide the company's environmental footprint, people, products, and operations. Select ESG goals include:

Double emissions reductions from Energy Recovery products by the end of 2025 based on a 2019 baseline

Report climate-related risk strategy and management aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures' recommendations by the end of 2024

Increase diversity within the Board of Directors by adding two additional female directors to the Board in 2021

Achieve ISO 14001 Environmental Management Standard certification - a highly regarded and internationally recognized certification for environmental management - by the end of 2022

Energy Recovery will also host an ESG-focused webinar, "Charting Sustainable Growth with ESG Principles," later this month, during which company leaders will review highlights of the company's ESG program and how it is linked to driving long-term, sustainable growth for the company and its stakeholders.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, September 29 at 9:00 AM ET/1:00 PM UTC . To learn more and register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/ESG_webinar.

To learn more about the company's ESG commitments, or to download a copy of the 2020 ESG Report, please visit https://bit.ly/2020_ESG_REPORT. The report aligns to leading sustainability frameworks and reporting standards, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board as well as select disclosures from the Global Reporting Initiative and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

