Viva Gold Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (

TSXV:VAU, Financial)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to boost its ongoing marketing and investor relations efforts.

"We're looking forward to a successful relationship with Renmark, one that reinforces Viva Gold Corp.'s profile in the financial community and enhances the visibility of our Company. We chose Renmark because of their deeply rooted presence with investors and ongoing personal interaction with their extensive network. We believe that our Tonopah gold project in Nevada has a strong potential to become a successful gold production property and that this aspect of the project remains undervalued by the market," states James Hesketh, President & CEO.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by Viva Gold Corp.'s will be a cash consideration of up to $8,000 CAD, starting September 1st, 2021 for a period of six months ending on February 28th, 2022 and monthly thereafter.

Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Viva Gold Corp. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Viva Gold Corp:

Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva holds 100% of the advanced Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position of approximately 10,500 acres with demonstrated high-grade measured, indicated and inferred gold resources, located on the prolific Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada, about 30 kilometers south-east of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold and 20 kilometers north from the Town of Tonopah. Viva's management team has extensive experience in mineral exploration, mine development and production and are supported by a Board of Directors and advisors who are proven mine finders, deal makers and financiers. Viva trades on the TSX-V as "VAU", on the OTCQB in the US as "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange under "7PB". For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

For further information, please contact:

James Hesketh, President & CEO
(720) 291-1775
[email protected]

Valerie Kimball, Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Secretary
(720) 933-1150
[email protected]

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Daniel Gordon: [email protected]
Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"), including but not limited to drilling operations and estimates of gold mineral resource at the Tonopah Gold Project. This forward-looking information entails various risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such information. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the global economy; the price of gold; operational, funding and liquidity risks; the potential for achieving targeted drill results, the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present; the risks and hazards associated with drilling and mining operations; and the ability of Viva to fund its capital requirements. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada available at www.sedar.com. Readers are urged to read these materials. Viva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Viva Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662279/Viva-Gold-Retains-Renmark-Financial-Communications-Inc

img.ashx?id=662279

