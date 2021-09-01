01 Communique to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, September 9, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") ( TSXV:ONE, Financial)(OTCQB:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is scheduled to release its financial results for its third quarter ended July 31, 2021, before market opens on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Join 01 Communique live at 10:00AM EST (September 9, 2021) for an update on the Company's results as well as the business prospects for IronCAPTM and IronCAP XTM.

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83272630612?pwd=ZGRGMU5aWUY0Z3N3SFgvT2s0VlVrZz09

Passcode: ironcap21

If you are using a phone the dial-in number is:

Canada: +1 587 328 1099 or +1 647 374 4685

US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799

Webinar ID: 832 7263 0612

Passcode: 724051661

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique ( TSXV:ONE, Financial)(OTCQB:OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP™ technology. IronCAP™'spatent-pending cryptographic system is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Stringer

Chief Financial Officer

01 Communique

(905) 795-2888 x204

[email protected]

SOURCE: 01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/662315/01-Communique-to-Report-Third-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-and-Host-Conference-Call-on-Thursday-September-9-2021



