Axilion announces the appointment of Coby Sella as the company's CEO

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axilion Smart Mobility (TASE: AILN), the Israeli AI company leading the digital transformation of the mobility industry, announces the appointment of Coby Sella as the company's CEO.

Sella has extensive managerial background in start-up companies, as well as rich experience in public companies such as the DSP Group and Zoran. He served as CEO and later as President of UniSpectral - Spectral Sensing Systems.

Coby was also the Director and CEO of Sansa Security, a company that developed cyber solutions for the mobile market, which was later acquired by ARM. Coby also previously managed Zoran Group's Mobile division.

Coby is a graduate of Electrical Engineering from the Technion Institute of Technology.

Ami Barlev, Axilion's Chairman, remarked:

We are pleased to have Coby Sella join us at Axilion. Coby brings with him rich managerial and business experience, and a long record of technological and business successes.

Coby has overseen and directed numerous deals, and led significant sales campaigns, cracking the code of expansion to international markets, and increasing revenue volumes.

Coby was selected following a thorough vetting process conducted by the company's recruitment committee. After considering several quality candidates, Coby was chosen as the most suitable. He is an experienced CEO and held other senior management positions, and brings with him rich expertise and competencies, including building long-term strategic plans, analyzing international markets, managing sales and business development teams, financing, and recruitment processes and more.

The search and selection process were accompanied by the firm Bounty M&R.

We at Axilion are looking forward, with excellent technology and a robust team - will continuing our well-planned and controlled technological development, working on several pilots in Israel and abroad. All the central management and development team positions are filled, with everyone working hard to move the company forward. Recently almost all the senior managers who announced their plans of departure decided to return to the company and their regular duties.

We are confident that Coby joining Axilion will lead us all to the next stage, while implementing an orderly business plan to build our growth engines and sources of revenue for the coming years. Together, we will create a robust economic and technological vision for the company.

Axilion is operating in a market with substantial potential, a market with tremendous demands and needs.

I am excited by my work on the Board of Axilion and being part of a group working to develop technologies with high environmental, business and social values.

About Axilion Smart Mobility Ltd:

Axilion Smart Mobility(TLV: AILN) is an Israeli-based AI Digital Twin company with offices in Europe, the US, and the UAE. Axilion has built a unique, AI-based Digital Twin platform that generates real-time traffic insights and optimized traffic plans, enhancing urban livelihoodand creating a smoother and greener way to move around the city.

Axilion's X Way suite of AI Cloud Services (SaaS), available through Microsoft Azure, helps cities tackle their mobility-related challenges and has already proven to reduce traffic-related emissions, eliminate peak-time trafficcongestion, prioritize eco-friendly travel modes, and cut journey time by up to 40%.

Axilion's solutions are already operational in New York, Jerusalem, and Haifa.

Axilion company website: https://axilion.com/about/

