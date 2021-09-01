Logo
IVRO'S Mission To Help Make Non-Animal Testing Famous Now Searches For Strategic Partners

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PLACENTIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / InVitro International (OTC PINK:IVRO) announced today that it has taken a first step in its search for strategic partners. IVRO entered into Letter of Intent (LOI) discussions where, although nothing certain can be forecasted, the Company believes results could be instrumental in furthering IVRO's primary mission to "Help Make Non-Animal Testing Famous". This announcement comes on the heels of an outstanding 3rd Quarter (June 30) FY 2021, where sales rebounded 51% over 2nd Quarter, and cash on hand grew to $1.3M.

About InVitro International, Inc.

InVitro International, Inc., headquartered in Placentia, California, was founded in 1985 and is a customer and technology-driven provider of non-animal testing methods. The Company's testing technologies are designed to produce data regarding corrosivity and ocular/dermal irritation, which correlate with animal and human test results. IVRO's technology is commercialized globally through test kits and partner laboratory services.

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: acceptance of the Company's technology by customers or regulatory agencies, changes in market conditions and other competitive factors. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Company Contact:

W. Richard Ulmer
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
(800)246-8487
[email protected]
www.invitrointl.com

SOURCE: InVitro International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662200/IVROS-Mission-To-Help-Make-Non-Animal-Testing-Famous-Now-Searches-For-Strategic-Partners

