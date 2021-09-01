Joyson Safety Systems announces leadership transition

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Joyson Safety Systems announces leadership transition

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 1, 2021

- Guido Durrer, president & CEO, to retire at the end of the year

- Tao Liu joins the company as deputy CEO, transitioning to president and CEO in 2022

- Four-month change process will enable seamless transition and continued success

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyson Safety Systems (JSS), a leading global supplier of mobility safety components and systems, today announced that President and CEO Guido Durrer will retire from his current position on December 31, 2021. The company also announced that Tao Liu has joined JSS as deputy CEO, with plans to name him president and CEO on January 1, 2022, following a four-month transition of leadership.

Joyson_Safety_Systems_Logo.jpg

"We will be forever grateful for the legacy that Guido has etched on our entire organization, including his leadership through our corporate integration and strong guidance during the challenges of the pandemic," said Jeff Wang, Joyson Group chairman. "Our company and leadership team are dedicated to making this a seamless and smooth transition. Using the next four months for Guido and Tao to work closely together will position us well for continued growth and success."

Following a career that spanned more than three decades of leadership roles in the automotive industry, Durrer joined Joyson Safety Systems shortly after its formation in 2018 as the company's first president and CEO. Immediately following his retirement, Durrer will assume an advisory role in the chairman's office, and he will continue to serve as a board member of JSS.

Liu joins JSS from Nexteer, most recently serving as its president and global COO, responsible for growth, value chain management and profit & loss performance across all divisions. Previously, he held senior operations positions with Delphi Steering and Metaldyne.

Liu will be based in the JSS global headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Tao Liu head shot: https://bit.ly/3Dz6OfS

Guido Durrer head shot: https://bit.ly/3gJ7G7S

About Joyson Safety Systems

Joyson Safety Systems is a global leader in mobility safety providing safety-critical components, systems and technologies to automotive and non-automotive markets. Joyson Safety Systems is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA, with a global network of more than 50,000 employees in 25 countries. It is a subsidiary of Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp. (SHA: 600699, "Joyson Electronics").

Media Contacts
Bryan Johnson
Director, Global Communications
Joyson Safety Systems
+1 248 766-9028
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF93411&sd=2021-09-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joyson-safety-systems-announces-leadership-transition-301367498.html

SOURCE Joyson Safety Systems

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF93411&Transmission_Id=202109011126PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF93411&DateId=20210901
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment