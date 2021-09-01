Logo
Crexendo to Present at Colliers Institutional Investor Conference September 9, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels today announced that it will participate in the Colliers Institutional Investor Conference, which will be held virtually on September 9, 2021.

Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer of Crexendo, will be giving the presentations.

Interested investors should contact their Colliers Securities sales representative for meeting opportunities.

About Crexendo
Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over 1.7M end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:
Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
[email protected]

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662330/Crexendo-to-Present-at-Colliers-Institutional-Investor-Conference-September-9-2021

img.ashx?id=662330

