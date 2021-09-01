Jacobs Delivers Broadland Flood Alleviation Project

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs ( NYSE:J, Financial), together with the Environment Agency and contractor BAM Nuttall , celebrates the completion of the 20-year Broadland Flood Alleviation Project to improve 149 miles of flood defenses in the Broads National Park, a wetland area of international importance in eastern Norfolk, England.

Awarded in May 2001 to Jacobs and BAM Nuttall, the $195 million (£140 million) project provided a range of flood defense improvements, maintenance and emergency response services in the tidal areas of the River Yare, River Bure and River Waveney and their tributaries. As well as achieving its objectives of improved flood defenses to protect homes and farmland, there have been significant environmental improvements and enhancements to recreational facilities for Broads users and residents, and protection of habitat for rare and endangered species.

Under the agreement, Jacobs acted as consultant and BAM Nuttall as contractor, working together in a joint venture as Broadland Environmental Services Ltd (BESL). Scope included responsibility for design, consultation, statutory approvals, strategy development, implementation (including construction works to improve the assets) and monitoring.

Following completion of the improvement works, the flood defense systems and assets continued to be maintained by BESL until May 2021.

"The Broadland Flood Alleviation Project will leave a significant legacy – safeguarding land and communities from flood, protecting local economic activity and providing an enhanced natural environment," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President for Europe and Digital Strategies Donald Morrison . "The project's success demonstrates that large-scale improvement schemes with a strategic approach to improving existing flood defenses can be accomplished within a nationally and internationally important wetland area. The close collaboration within the core delivery team and stakeholder and landowner involvement in the detailed phases of public consultation has been central to the success of this project."

"This is an amazing project to have been involved in," said Environment Agency Project Manager Paul Michelmore. "It has given us a unique opportunity to extend the life of these flood defenses, and in doing so help to preserve the special qualities of the Broads. We now have a more sustainable flood defense system, which will reduce the burden on future generations for its upkeep. Working closely with Jacobs and BAM Nuttall as BESL has enabled us to provide a lasting solution to an area of unique value to the environment."

BAM Nuttall Business Excellence Officer David McGowan said: "Leading the development of innovative, sustainable solutions for rural flood protection schemes, this team maximized the use of material surrounding the work and minimized traffic through local communities. Repeating results along the 150 miles of defenses, new habitats have been created for a variety of species to thrive. And over two decades, the project has provided employment and opportunities to develop skills for over 1,000 local people, leaving a lasting positive legacy for people living and working in Norfolk."

Key project achievements include:

Improved flood risk management

Over 149 miles (240 kilometers) of flood banks have been upgraded, with over 22 mi (36km) of land realigned inland.

1,700 properties and five previously undefended communities, rail and road infrastructure systems, important archaeological and built heritage structural remains, and several recreational facilities are now better protected from flooding.

Major transport links have also benefited including the A47 and Norwich - Great Yarmouth / Lowestoft railway lines.

Agriculture and land management

24,000ha (59,305ac) of prime agricultural land and 28 designated Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) are protected from being breached by floodwaters. Over nearly 2mi (3km) of overhead electric cables are now underground – improving the landscape and making the area safer for farmers and anglers.

Water

17mi (28 km) of hard, piled edges removed and replaced with soft reeded fringes. These "green defenses" are created by using a technique called setback – building a new flood bank further back and removing old piling next to the water to allow the restoration of a traditional Broadland reed fringe.

reed fringe. This provides major landscape benefits as well as contributing to Water Framework Directive objectives.

Angling, navigation and recreation

3.2mi (5.2km) of public moorings and five slipways upgraded.

New angling platforms provided.

Setback areas provide 500,000 cubic meters of dredging disposal sites, which create new areas for flood alleviation, habitat and recreation.

62mi (100km) of public footpath improved, with over 3mi (5km) surfaced for easy access. Delivered in partnerships with local authorities.

Environmental performance

Use of reclaimed materials – some 4.7mi (7.5km) of steel sheet and timber piles have been reused within the project area. The remaining materials have been processed and recycled.

Almost zero waste created by reducing the amount of new materials required.

Biodiversity

A 200% increase in the number of nationally endangered water voles during the 20-year course of the project.

Creation of the largest temporary adder bank in the U.K., some 984 feet (300 meters) long.

Thousands of biological records created by the project now passed on to county records centers to contribute to the natural knowledge of the area.

Read more about the Broadland Flood Alleviation Project here .

