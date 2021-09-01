Logo
Hyundai's 2022 Santa Fe Awarded Highest Safety Rating TSP+ by IIHS

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Fifteen combined Hyundai and Genesis products have earned TSP or TSP+ IIHS ratings - When equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

- Hyundai tied for first in IIHS safety awards to date

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's 2022 Santa Fe has been awarded a TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The Santa Fe was recognized for meeting all six IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations and improved headlight performance for vehicles built after July 2021. The full Hyundai SUV lineup now hold an IIHS TSP or TSP+ designation. This latest accomplishment places Hyundai and Genesis 2021 and 2022 product lineups as a top safety leader with a combined 15 IIHS safety awards.

IIHSImage.jpg

"Safety is paramount at Hyundai, as evidenced by every vehicle in our SUV lineup earning an IIHS Top Safety or Top Safety Pick+ designation," said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Through R&D and HMMA collaborative hard work we were able to improve the Santa Fe's LED-headlamp performance to meet the stringent testing demands by IIHS. We are extremely proud of the 2022 Santa Fe's recent TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating and continuing Hyundai's industry leadership in IIHS awards."

To qualify for IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+, the higher of the Institute's two awards, vehicles must earn good ratings in all six IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side roof strength and head restraint tests. Additionally, vehicles must be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations and good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trim levels.

"The 2022 Santa Fe models built after July 2021 come exclusively with good or acceptable headlights," said Joe Young, public affairs, IIHS. "The Santa Fe also comes with a standard front crash prevention system that earns superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations."

During hot summer months, please join Hyundai, The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, (NHTSA) and the Department of Transportation (DOT), in a public awareness program Look Before You Lock, aimed at the prevention of Pediatric Heatstroke.

If someone else is driving your child, or your daily routine has been altered, always check to make sure your child has arrived safely to their destination. Tips on NHTSA's Child Heatstroke prevention program can be found here.

Safety reminder – Please buckle-up! Seat belts save lives every day. Always wear seat belts and use appropriate restraints for all child passengers.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

2022SantaFe.jpg

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA93375&sd=2021-09-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundais-2022-santa-fe-awarded-highest-safety-rating-tsp-by-iihs-301367426.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA93375&Transmission_Id=202109011100PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA93375&DateId=20210901
