Global Insight Portfolio Buys Altimeter Growth Corp, Kinnevik AB, Roblox Corp, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, HDFC Bank, Intuitive Surgical Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Altimeter Growth Corp, Kinnevik AB, Roblox Corp, Cloudflare Inc, Deliveroo PLC, sells Uber Technologies Inc, HDFC Bank, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Carvana Co, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Insight Portfolio. As of 2021Q2, Global Insight Portfolio owns 39 stocks with a total value of $421 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 19,361 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.82% Sea Ltd (SE) - 100,537 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.07% Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 537,715 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.78% Adyen NV (ADYEN) - 8,573 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.26% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 13,393 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.09%

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.06 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 1,259,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Kinnevik AB. The purchase prices were between $234.05 and $342.6, with an estimated average price of $285.23. The stock is now traded at around $338.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 177,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $84.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 75,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Deliveroo PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $2.9, with an estimated average price of $2.57. The stock is now traded at around $3.484000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 1,641,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $281.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 20,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $43.25, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 151,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 93.16%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $128.181000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 128,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43.

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66.

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47.

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13.

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17.

Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 69.29%. The sale prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1060.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.92%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 4,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 22.07%. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $344.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 100,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Shopify Inc by 20.82%. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1548.385800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 19,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Xero Ltd by 43.75%. The sale prices were between $112.5 and $147.14, with an estimated average price of $134.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 41,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.