Global Insight Portfolio Buys Altimeter Growth Corp, Kinnevik AB, Roblox Corp, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, HDFC Bank, Intuitive Surgical Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Global Insight Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Altimeter Growth Corp, Kinnevik AB, Roblox Corp, Cloudflare Inc, Deliveroo PLC, sells Uber Technologies Inc, HDFC Bank, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Carvana Co, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Insight Portfolio. As of 2021Q2, Global Insight Portfolio owns 39 stocks with a total value of $421 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Insight Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+insight+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Global Insight Portfolio
  1. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 19,361 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.82%
  2. Sea Ltd (SE) - 100,537 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.07%
  3. Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 537,715 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.78%
  4. Adyen NV (ADYEN) - 8,573 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.26%
  5. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 13,393 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.09%
New Purchase: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.06 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 1,259,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kinnevik AB (KINV B)

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Kinnevik AB. The purchase prices were between $234.05 and $342.6, with an estimated average price of $285.23. The stock is now traded at around $338.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 177,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $84.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 75,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deliveroo PLC (ROO)

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Deliveroo PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $2.9, with an estimated average price of $2.57. The stock is now traded at around $3.484000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 1,641,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $281.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 20,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $43.25, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 151,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 93.16%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $128.181000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 128,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Sold Out: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43.

Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66.

Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47.

Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13.

Sold Out: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17.

Reduced: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 69.29%. The sale prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1060.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.92%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 4,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Sea Ltd (SE)

Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 22.07%. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $344.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 100,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Shopify Inc by 20.82%. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1548.385800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 19,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Xero Ltd (XRO)

Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Xero Ltd by 43.75%. The sale prices were between $112.5 and $147.14, with an estimated average price of $134.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 41,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Global Insight Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Global Insight Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Global Insight Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Global Insight Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Global Insight Portfolio keeps buying
