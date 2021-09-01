Logo
Sawtooth Solutions, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sawtooth Solutions, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF, SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF, Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sawtooth Solutions, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sawtooth Solutions, LLC owns 511 stocks with a total value of $505 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sawtooth Solutions, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sawtooth+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sawtooth Solutions, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 47,643 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,183 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,976 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.47%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,658 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.18%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,848 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.39%
New Purchase: NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 323,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (FISR)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.5 and $31.22, with an estimated average price of $30.84. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 247,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.88 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 145,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 132,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 74,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.646100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 83,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 935.61%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $124.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 68,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 84.71%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 90,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $452.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 27,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 49,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.32%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $44.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 92,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 532.90%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 31,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 95.18%. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.444500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Sawtooth Solutions, LLC still held 3,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.27%. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Sawtooth Solutions, LLC still held 49,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sawtooth Solutions, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sawtooth Solutions, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sawtooth Solutions, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sawtooth Solutions, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sawtooth Solutions, LLC keeps buying
