Sawtooth Solutions, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Innovation ETF, NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF, SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF, Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sawtooth Solutions, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sawtooth Solutions, LLC owns 511 stocks with a total value of $505 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 47,643 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,183 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,976 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,658 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.18% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,848 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.39%

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 323,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.5 and $31.22, with an estimated average price of $30.84. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 247,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.88 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 145,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 132,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 74,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.646100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 83,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 935.61%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $124.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 68,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 84.71%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 90,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $452.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 27,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 49,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.32%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $44.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 92,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 532.90%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 31,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 95.18%. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.444500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Sawtooth Solutions, LLC still held 3,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.27%. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Sawtooth Solutions, LLC still held 49,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.